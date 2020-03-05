How (not) to wash your hands

The current advice for lowering the odds of contracting Covid-19, the coronavirus that’s left parts of China and Italy like ghost towns, is frequent and thorough hand washing. But how?

Cartoonist, Chris (Simpsons artist) has filled in the blanks with this instructional comic strip.

We don’t remember the Chief Medical Officer mentioning any of that. We’ll post updates as soon as Rishi Sunak demonstrates it.

Source @chrissimpsonsartist Inage @chrissimpsonsartist