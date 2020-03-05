Gary Lineker had the perfect response to this joke about Roger Bannister

Sir Roger Bannister was an absolute legend amongst athletes, having been the first person to run a sub-four-minute mile – a feat previously considered impossible, and he died in 2018 just before his 89th birthday.

On his anniversary, Anthony McGowan tweeted this pretty funny joke that riffed on the runner’s surname.

As much as we liked that, Gary Lineker‘s response elevated it to something pretty special.

Perhaps inevitably, someone added this.

This gag could run and run.

READ MORE

Gary Lineker had the last word after calling out ‘weird’ Piers Morgan over Meghan Markle

Source Anthony McGowan Image BBC, YouTube screengrab