Gary Lineker had the perfect response to this joke about Roger Bannister

Sir Roger Bannister was an absolute legend amongst athletes, having been the first person to run a sub-four-minute mile – a feat previously considered impossible, and he died in 2018 just before his 89th birthday.

On his anniversary, Anthony McGowan tweeted this pretty funny joke that riffed on the runner’s surname.

I see that Sir Roger Bannister died two years ago today. Great man – how many more people would have fallen down the stairs without his brilliant invention? — Anthony McGowan (@anthony_mcgowan) March 4, 2020

As much as we liked that, Gary Lineker‘s response elevated it to something pretty special.

One every 4 minutes. https://t.co/kei5qMgMAS — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 4, 2020

Perhaps inevitably, someone added this.

Saw that one coming a mile away…. — Joe (@jcw999) March 4, 2020

This gag could run and run.

