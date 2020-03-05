Our 16 favourite World Book Day jokes to take your minds off hand washing

Another year, another World Book Day to entertain the children and torment the parents who have to either make or buy the costumes.

It’s great that there’s a day to encourage reading, and to encourage people to make jokes about it.

These are the best we’ve seen so far.

1.

Not one of you absolute cowards sent your kids to #WorldBookDay as my penis book, huh. Philistine cowards.https://t.co/OFbeVkVGWl pic.twitter.com/6hjVKeCjDn — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 5, 2020

2.

My son went to school as Snowy from Tin Tin #WorldBookDay pic.twitter.com/AEY6FRbcjh — joe heenan (@joeheenan) March 5, 2020

3.

For world book day I've come as The Bible. I'm staying in a hotel all day and not going anywhere — Hayley Ellis (@Hayles_Ellis) March 5, 2020

4.

If you can’t find the book you’re looking for, then you’re obviously in the….#WorldBookDay pic.twitter.com/Y3PXM1749P — You Had One Job (@_youhadonejob1) March 5, 2020

5.

There’s absolutely nothing in this book about how to kill a mockingbird. #CatsOfTwitter #WorldBookDay pic.twitter.com/wc2IlhcHOy — Leo (@leosdiaries1) March 5, 2020

6.

World book day today, my son’s gone as Hagrid. Originally he was the man from The Joy of Sex books, but his teacher called him Hagrid so… — Neil (@_Enanem_) March 5, 2020

7.

Just seen my first person in Oldham wearing a face-mask, which is disconcerting. It was the Gruffalo I think? #WorldBookDay — Steve Shanyaski (@steveshanyaski) March 5, 2020

8.