‘Don’t die of coronavirus without seeing this first, the finest clip you’ll watch this year

Some helpful tips here on how to protect yourself from coronavirus. But it wasn’t the tips that sent this clip wildly viral, it’s what happens at the end of it.

Wait for it, wait for it …

Killer comic timing!

I’m dead and potentially she is too!!! 😭💀 — Fred Schultz (@fred035schultz) March 4, 2020

Be afraid, be very afraid with people like this in charge of our health safety.. 😖😖 — Paul Bergum (@paul_bergum) March 4, 2020

She didn’t say tongue. It’s all good. 👍 — Very Stable Sock Monkey (@TheToesKnows1) March 4, 2020

Ewww. That's a nasty habit at the best of times, it's one of my pet peeves. — L (@florabotanics) March 5, 2020

But, inadvertently, probably one of the best ways of getting the message out there. — William Speirs (@SpeirsWilliam) March 5, 2020

