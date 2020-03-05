Our 5 favourite takes on the Chancellor’s not at all cringeworthy handwashing photo

A storm in a Yorkshire teacup blew up after the Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, tweeted this not at all staged photo of him pretending to be making a round of tea.

Quick Budget prep break making tea for the team. Nothing like a good Yorkshire brew. pic.twitter.com/zhoQM9Ksho — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) February 21, 2020

Having thrown the Yorkshire Tea comms team into mayhem, Sunak was careful not to do anything like that again. Oh no, actually, he wasn’t.

The whole government is working closely together to tackle COVID-19. We are taking firm action to support your families, your businesses and the public services on which you rely. We can all help fight this virus by washing our hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. pic.twitter.com/9q6CJeKKLa — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) March 3, 2020

This is what Twitter had to say about it.

The Carex comms team have just had a heart attack… https://t.co/bVwthvcR8k — Philip Cowley (@philipjcowley) March 3, 2020

Just waiting for Sue to start shouting at taps https://t.co/KwSj3bXctj — Red Sky At Night (@redskyatnight) March 3, 2020

I like to sing Land of Soap and Glory when I'm washing mine. @fr_jude https://t.co/nxE47NGU8s — Mark ne-Francois-pas MP 🇬🇧 (@MarkFrancois12) March 3, 2020

Well done! Rishi can drink tea AND wash his hands. Totes amazeballs https://t.co/Q5eoxR24Mz — Sarah Williams (@swillN17) March 3, 2020

Enjoying thinking about the person who's been tasked with taking pictures of Rishi Sunak doing boring daily activities https://t.co/rtXBJ4UkDy — Kate Wilsea (@katewilsea) March 3, 2020

The picture put comedian Ahir Shah in mind of a well-known Shakespeare character.

Me after I convince my husband to murder King Duncan pic.twitter.com/zKl2goWSdJ — Ahir Shah (@AhirShah) March 3, 2020

Lady Macbeth, in case you weren’t sure.

“Out, damned Budget.”

