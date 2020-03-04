Matt Lucas shared this old TV news clip and it went viral because it’s so brutal (and brutally funny)

This old TV news clip went wildly viral today after it was tweeted by Matt Lucas.

You have to watch it until the end (don’t worry, it’s not very long, honest). The unexpected escalation is brutal, awkward, and very, very funny.

Oof!

https://twitter.com/GaryLineker/status/1235128178387177475?s=20

Just fantastic. The backstory to this is a whole movie. One of those amazingly self important ones about amazingly self important American journalists. https://t.co/4DFslzql4w — Robert Webb (@arobertwebb) March 4, 2020

What is really good is that years of obvious resentment bursts forth on live TV over the most banal news event of all time. Two news veterans having a public meltdown, on air, over the reporting of how long it takes to fix the lifts. — @BunnyCorcoran (@bunnycorcoran9) March 4, 2020

OMG this is amazing. Seriously watch to the end. If you’ve ever worked in a TV newsroom you absolutely must watch https://t.co/0TQfraw2pS — Louisa Compton (@louisa_compton) March 4, 2020

https://twitter.com/piersmorgan/status/1235138738025574400?s=20

To conclude …

