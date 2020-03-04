Matt Lucas shared this old TV news clip and it went viral because it’s so brutal (and brutally funny)

This old TV news clip went wildly viral today after it was tweeted by Matt Lucas.

You have to watch it until the end (don’t worry, it’s not very long, honest). The unexpected escalation is brutal, awkward, and very, very funny.

Oof!

https://twitter.com/GaryLineker/status/1235128178387177475?s=20

https://twitter.com/piersmorgan/status/1235138738025574400?s=20

To conclude …

Source Twitter @RealMattLucas