Allison Pearson’s been trolling young people over coronavirus – only 5 responses you need

Allison Pearson’s been taking young people to task over their attitude to coronavirus in the Daily Telegraph, suggesting their ‘me, me, me’ attitude might not sit well with the requirement to self-isolate and the like.

Unfortunately time – and the Telegraph paywall – precludes detailed further analysis. In the meantime, these really are the only 5 responses you need.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

To conclude, this.

READ MORE

Allison Pearson’s column about her son’s A-Level results might be her most on-brand column yet

Source Twitter @Telegraph