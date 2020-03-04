Allison Pearson’s been trolling young people over coronavirus – only 5 responses you need

Allison Pearson’s been taking young people to task over their attitude to coronavirus in the Daily Telegraph, suggesting their ‘me, me, me’ attitude might not sit well with the requirement to self-isolate and the like.

Can the “Me” generation, who have never been denied anything in their privileged lives, be relied upon to self-isolate or will they start whingeing how “stressy” it all is when the authorities try to curtail their freedom to even a minor degree? https://t.co/CupZq0iUVU — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 3, 2020

Unfortunately time – and the Telegraph paywall – precludes detailed further analysis. In the meantime, these really are the only 5 responses you need.

1.

Oh you mean the generation that we've saddled with student debt and asked them to pay it off with zero hours contracts, and the ones that we're destroying the earth for? Those young people? You odious twat. https://t.co/OrwMzrCiED — Caroline Hirons (@CarolineHirons) March 4, 2020

2.

The author of this piece demanded her son's A-Levels be re-marked, then when the grade was not changed, attacked the exam board in a national newspaper. https://t.co/l9twtiLJgK — Tom Peck (@tompeck) March 4, 2020

3.

The stupid assumption that all young people have had privileged lives is where the relevance of this nonsense starts and ends. https://t.co/nI4SSoOUwy — Otto English (@Otto_English) March 4, 2020

4.

it never ceases to amaze me what an astonishing level of contempt some boomers have for young people, even when it comes to preparing for the possibility of a fucking pandemic https://t.co/ik9oBaKQcT — Elizabeth May (@_ElizabethMay) March 4, 2020

5.

One day newspapers will reflect on the self-defeating nature of bashing a group of people that they need to become their readers. But today is never that day. https://t.co/JO9AzABVBO — Stig Abell (@StigAbell) March 4, 2020

To conclude, this.

Does Allison Pearson not get bored of being tedious? — Damon Evans (@damocrat) March 4, 2020

