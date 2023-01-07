17 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit this week

Pics

It’s been a shorter working week for many people, but it’s the shorter ones that feel really, really long.

So take the edge off with 17 funny pictures that went viral on Reddit over the last seven days.

1. ‘Flow chart for the win …’

(via)

2. ‘I hate it when job interviewers ask “what is your greatest strength,” so I printed up these business cards to just hand out when asked’

(via)

3. ‘You will always remember this day as the day you almost caught Captain Jack Sparrow’



(via)

4. ‘We got given a toilet light but it’s stuck on red which is the most terrifying colour to have glowing from your toilet’

(via)

5. ‘Grand Canyon view after renting a car and driving 3.5 hours to see it’

(via)

6. ‘Guy got Wednesday tatted on him. Looks more like Samuel L. Jackson’s daughter’

(via)

7. ‘I’m confused’

(via)

8. ‘So apparently I need to explain to the in-laws how bagged milk works’



(via)

9. ‘After being with my girlfriend for almost 8 years, I finally made it into the family calendar!’

(via)