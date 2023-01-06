The World Bollard Association on Twitter is anything but a load of bollards – 13 favourites

Videos

The World Bollard Association on Twitter is anything but a load of bollards

Poke Staff. Updated January 6th, 2023

We’ve only just discovered The World Bollard Association – @WorldBollard on Twitter – after news reports highlighted people’s bemusement at this ‘barmy’ bunch of 60 bollards near a school in Birmingham.

Welcome to Bollard World. A place where dreams come true.#WorldBollardAssociation
pic.twitter.com/QKRRHFGKkj

— World Bollard Association™ (@WorldBollard) January 3, 2023

And it turns out @WorldBollard is anything but a load of bollards. Well, it is, but it isn’t, if you know what we mean (tell us you know what we mean).

And if you don’t believe us, take a look at these.

