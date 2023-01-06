The deliciously funny response to this weird spaghetti hoops recipe just gets better and better

Videos

Here’s two minutes well spent, a weird – very weird – tinned spaghetti recipe that takes you in one unexpected direction after another.

But it’s not about the recipe – well, it is – but about the video response posted by @ayeme.p over on TikTok.

It was posted on Twitter by @TomekMoss as one of their favourite TikToks of last year, and got a whole new lease of life after it was shared by @girlone track who said it was one of the funniest things they’ve ever seen.

And give it a moment or two and you’ll see exactly where they are coming from …

This is a one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen. via @TomekMoss pic.twitter.com/U8iWNOOBtX — Zoe Margolis (@girlonetrack) January 4, 2023

The horror.

Ok, I have to agree. I laughed out loud at least 3 times. “What are ya doing?” And the gagging omg. This is good. — The Happy Veg ✌🥑🌈 (@happyveg1986) January 4, 2023

She had me at “I can see your feet.” 😆 — Mike Henry (@OnlyVeesAz) January 4, 2023

I thought they were going to make them into spaghetti hoops again. — Tony (tw/am) (@TonyPhatt) January 4, 2023

The confused despair in her voice at “egg?” elevates this to art — Palmer Violets (@JammerPalmer) January 4, 2023

Me: “trust the process” Also me: “no” — Nah. 🐍💚🤍💜🟥❄️Frozen lesbian velociraptor ❤️ (@WackyPidgeon) January 4, 2023

To conclude …

This is simultaneously the funniest and most disgusting thing I’ve ever seen 😂 🤮 — Hannah 🎄🤶🏻 (@Hannah_MCurtis) January 4, 2023

Source Twitter @girlonetrack @tomekmoss TikTok @ayame.p