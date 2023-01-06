The Apprentice is back on our tellies – 17 tweeters reached out with some blue-sky thinking

Entertainment



The BBC’s long-running reality game show The Apprentice is back, with Lord Alan Sugar overseeing the elimination of candidates hoping to win a quarter of a million pounds and the help of the tech tycoon with their businesses.

The BBC’s official Apprentice Twitter account gave us a sneak peak at the candidates.

Revealed: The Apprentice candidates! 🤗 Which of these brave amateur business minds will become @Lord_Sugar's shiny new business partner? Brand new #TheApprentice on #iPlayer from 5 Jan at 9pm pic.twitter.com/IlFTv8PQc7 — The Apprentice (@bbcapprentice) January 3, 2023

The candidates look like a strong bunch, but only time will tell! #TheApprentice #iPlayer pic.twitter.com/Vf2lJvZtLm — The Apprentice (@bbcapprentice) January 5, 2023

Joe Heenan gave us all a little more insight into his ‘favourites’.

My favourite candidates for this series of The Apprentice pic.twitter.com/M9eqzUVj8W — joe heenan (@joeheenan) January 4, 2023

If you watch the show, you’ll know that those funny captions probably won’t be the strangest you’ll see during the series.

Here’s what other people had to say about episode 1.

1.

I don't think Sue Perkins and Michael McIntyre were expecting news of that affair they had all those summers ago to come to light like this #TheApprentice pic.twitter.com/auMbhKwqbV — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) January 5, 2023

2.

who would waste their precious holiday time in Antigua by agreeing to go on a tour hosted by amateurs being followed around by a camera crew #TheApprentice — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) January 5, 2023

3.

#TheApprentice has changed so much. This week they're jetting off to Antigua to sell tourism packages. I miss the seasons where Lord Sugar would send them off round Romford market to sell all the shit in his loft. — Freddy Quinne (@FreddyQuinne) January 5, 2023

4.

Legally blonde 3 looks different to what I expected #TheApprentice pic.twitter.com/1SQLU9kmXk — Alex (@alexr_241) January 5, 2023

5.

Being “sub team leader” is the same as being “milk monitor” at school. I have no idea why people use it as clout in the boardroom. #TheApprentice — Adam Pearson (@Adam_Pearson) January 5, 2023

6.

Why is it that not one of these Apprentice candidates ever seems to know the way to Canary Wharf? https://t.co/t4JDJ8zNbz — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 5, 2023

7.

8.

The way I slag off The Apprentice for being completely fake and having the most terrible contestants on the planet but I still tune in every year pic.twitter.com/v3X2tIBF8w — chris🧼 (@bleachy_chris) January 5, 2023

9.

The candidates when Alan says a scripted joke #TheApprentice pic.twitter.com/CIbd3kDN2q — Josh (@JoshxReid) January 5, 2023

10.

OK, we'll just film you and you do the most normal walk you can do. Erm… https://t.co/cGUc9iwQM1 — Steve N Allen (@mrstevenallen) January 5, 2023

11.

Lord Sugar: “We’re in a cost of living crisis so we’re all looking for good value” Also Lord Sugar: “I’m sending you to the Caribbean!”#TheApprentice — Stuart (@st_ua_rt) January 5, 2023

12.

Fed up of all this diversity and box ticking on the BBC #TheApprentice pic.twitter.com/OffYm00xqM — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) January 5, 2023

13.

Sitting crossed-legged with hands clasped over the knee is a prerequisite for getting on this show x #TheApprentice — Sally Ann Matthews (@SallyAnMatthews) January 5, 2023

14.

Alan Sugar explaining the perfect technique for keeping the audience on its toes when about to fire somebody#TheApprentice pic.twitter.com/mEE3Foqo5h — commenter (@glove_island) January 5, 2023

15.

“Thank you for the opportunity” *to go on holiday to Antigua and look like a bit of a dick on the tele. #TheApprentice — Sheena (@sarky_sheena) January 5, 2023

16.

And now we come to the boardroom of blame.#TheApprentice pic.twitter.com/3hp8jxNE0L — Niecy O'Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) January 5, 2023

17.

Girls: "The beach is the place to sell plenty of tickets". #TheApprentice The beach: pic.twitter.com/rixh2foDkM — (R)hys Foulkes (@realrhysfoulkes) January 5, 2023

Author Paul Bassett Davies had this funny but NSFW observation.

If you watch an entire series of #TheApprentice backwards, it’s about a talking scrotum’s quest to assemble a handpicked team of Britain’s leading dickheads. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) January 5, 2023

Image BBC/The Apprentice