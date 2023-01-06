People are sharing sounds you never hear anymore – these 19 ring a bell

Life

Every now and again a question that someone asks over on Ask Reddit goes viral and this one was a particularly interesting and relatable read.

It came from Ms_Mosa who asked this.

“What’s a sound you heard when you were young that you no longer hear?”

And these 19 definitely rang a bell

1.

‘Remember falling asleep with the tv on and waking up to that weird colored picture with a BEEEEEEEEEEP.’

INeverSaidIWasNice

2.

‘The telephone ringing with an actual metal bell, not a recorded sound played through a speaker.’

something__clever

3.

‘Dial up connection.’

Boredchik

4.

‘The absolute obliteration coming from THX intro.’

alotofmangos

5.

That sound your speakers made right before you were about to get a call on your cell phone.’

-eDgAR-

6.

‘The “kachunk” of credit card imprint machines.’

wallyslambanger

7.

‘The white noise sound of the tv when a channel had no reception.’

Hi_Tony

8.

‘The whir, click, whir, click… of a cassette player as you rewind, play, ff, play… trying to find the song you want.’

ClementineAllyssa

9.

‘The invalid phone number tone.’

CatacombsRave

10.

Camera flash charging sound.’

qsdf321