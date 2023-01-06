Life

People are sharing sounds you never hear anymore – these 19 ring a bell

John Plunkett. Updated January 6th, 2023

Every now and again a question that someone asks over on Ask Reddit goes viral and this one was a particularly interesting and relatable read.

It came from Ms_Mosa who asked this.

“What’s a sound you heard when you were young that you no longer hear?”

And these 19 definitely rang a bell*

1.

‘Remember falling asleep with the tv on and waking up to that weird colored picture with a BEEEEEEEEEEP.’
INeverSaidIWasNice

2.

‘The telephone ringing with an actual metal bell, not a recorded sound played through a speaker.’
something__clever

3.

‘Dial up connection.’
Boredchik

4.

‘The absolute obliteration coming from THX intro.’
alotofmangos

5.

That sound your speakers made right before you were about to get a call on your cell phone.’
-eDgAR-

6.

‘The “kachunk” of credit card imprint machines.’
wallyslambanger

7.

‘The white noise sound of the tv when a channel had no reception.’
Hi_Tony

8.

‘The whir, click, whir, click… of a cassette player as you rewind, play, ff, play… trying to find the song you want.’
ClementineAllyssa

9.

‘The invalid phone number tone.’
CatacombsRave

10.

Camera flash charging sound.’
qsdf321

Article Pages: 1 2