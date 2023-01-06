The funny truth about January has been captured in this very special calendar

Pics



Nobody does a chart, graph or infographic quite like the wonderful Matt Shirley, and one recurring theme is his calendar – released page by page monthly, with a fantastic take on what’s in store.

He introduced his latest page with these words –

It’s a new year and a new January.

Sadly, outside of the US, Martin Luther King Day isn’t going to get you time off, but the rest was seriously relatable in many locations.

So, you’re saying I can reasonably keep my Christmas decorations up until the 21st? This is exactly the kind of positivity I needed today!

kcharles22

1/05 quits “dry January”

gretchenberke

Brit here wondering for a moment why we get a day off cos of MILK Sadly no national holidays in Jan in the UK.

stephhugs

I saw a perfectly green tree on the curb [sic] on December 29th.

trevifountain

That purple is very relatable.

nurulmuliaw

Love the yellow restart – sad but true…

ceraserha

For those facing taking down the decorations, Instagram user statemintstudios had this very relatable comment.

We need to move that green one on down a bit.

You can follow Matt on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Reddit – or check out what’s going on via his own website.

Source Matt Shirley Image Salah Ait Mokhtar on Unsplash