This interview answer card got people sharing ideas for funny comebacks – 10 favourites
u/jDubbaYo-6 posted a picture of their own interview innovation on Reddit’s r/funny forum.
I hate it when job interviewers ask “What is your greatest strength?” so I printed up these business cards to just hand out when asked.
Someone named u/CLG91 – who may or may not be a droid from a galaxy far far away, said –
I’d f*ck it up and hand over a 20 year old Blockbuster card.
The probable job-losing prop got other Redditors thinking about interviews, and these 10 reactions really tickled us.
1.
“What’s your greatest strength?”
Hands over a card reading “My preparedness.”
“What’s your greatest weakness?”
Hands over a card reading “My inability to let a bit go.”
IanKist
2.
“What is your greatest w–”
“Impatience.”
MyNameIsTag
3.
My go-to joke at interviews is wait until they ask any question that ISN’T “What is your biggest weakness?” And answer “I’d say my biggest weakness is paying attention.”
TheButtFarter
4.
Professor X: What’s your super power?
Mutant: Hindsight.
Professor X: That’s not going to help us at all.
Mutant: Yes, I see that now.
RumpledShirtsKen
5.
“Where do you see yourself in 5 years?”
With you having drinks celebrating my 5 years with the company.
Kaapie
6.
I answered one interviewer that my super strength was “My ability to not Reply All to company-wide emails”, which he completely appreciated.
Northshore21
7.
“If you were an animal, what would you be and why?”
“I’d be a horse because I want a stable job”
Lordt
8.
Them: Have you ever been convicted of any felonies?
Me: No. I had a great lawyer.
5xad0w
9.
“Atention to detail”
can_of_cream_corn
10.
Could you explain this 4 year gap in your work history?
Yes, that’s when I went to Yale.
Wow! Having gone to such a prestigious institution, you’re a sure hire.
Great— I really need this yob.
JennaSaisQuoi89
BONUS – an oldie but a goldie.
What is your greatest weakness?
Honesty.
I don’t think honesty is a weakness.
I don’t give a f*ck what you think.
Sokobania
READ MORE
People have been sharing their nightmare interview stories and these 17 are just the job