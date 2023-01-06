Pics

This interview answer card got people sharing ideas for funny comebacks – 10 favourites

Poke Staff. Updated January 6th, 2023


u/jDubbaYo-6 posted a picture of their own interview innovation on Reddit’s r/funny forum.

I hate it when job interviewers ask “What is your greatest strength?” so I printed up these business cards to just hand out when asked.

Someone named u/CLG91 – who may or may not be a droid from a galaxy far far away, said –

I’d f*ck it up and hand over a 20 year old Blockbuster card.

The probable job-losing prop got other Redditors thinking about interviews, and these 10 reactions really tickled us.

1.

“What’s your greatest strength?”

Hands over a card reading “My preparedness.”

“What’s your greatest weakness?”

Hands over a card reading “My inability to let a bit go.”
IanKist

2.

“What is your greatest w–”

“Impatience.”
MyNameIsTag

3.

My go-to joke at interviews is wait until they ask any question that ISN’T “What is your biggest weakness?” And answer “I’d say my biggest weakness is paying attention.”
TheButtFarter

4.

Professor X: What’s your super power?

Mutant: Hindsight.

Professor X: That’s not going to help us at all.

Mutant: Yes, I see that now.
RumpledShirtsKen

5.

“Where do you see yourself in 5 years?”

With you having drinks celebrating my 5 years with the company.
Kaapie

6.

I answered one interviewer that my super strength was “My ability to not Reply All to company-wide emails”, which he completely appreciated.
Northshore21

7.

“If you were an animal, what would you be and why?”

“I’d be a horse because I want a stable job”
Lordt

8.

Them: Have you ever been convicted of any felonies?

Me: No. I had a great lawyer.
5xad0w

9.

“Atention to detail”
can_of_cream_corn

10.

Could you explain this 4 year gap in your work history?

Yes, that’s when I went to Yale.

Wow! Having gone to such a prestigious institution, you’re a sure hire.

Great— I really need this yob.
JennaSaisQuoi89

BONUS – an oldie but a goldie.

What is your greatest weakness?

Honesty.

I don’t think honesty is a weakness.

I don’t give a f*ck what you think.
Sokobania

READ MORE

People have been sharing their nightmare interview stories and these 17 are just the job

Source r/funny Image r/funny, Tim Gouw on Unsplash