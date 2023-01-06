Our Entitled Customer of the Day was crying over default milk

Life

This little snapshot of entitlement shared by u/FavoriteScreamer on r/ChoosingBeggars has got people shaking their heads – presumably. We don’t have surveillance cameras on them or anything.

Redditors had some pretty strong opinions on the matter – and the customer didn’t come off well.

“Be very careful when placing your order. If you want filet mignon and you say chicken nuggets, you’re going to have a bad time.”

silentmaster

Imagine that. Telling an establishment exactly what you want instead of having them try to guess what you want.

JohnnySkidmarx

What a moron. Also people pay $6.75 for 1 cup of coffee?

PanthersChamps

There’s literally a phrase used for these exact moments: Caveat Emptor which means Buyer Beware.

OnlyKilgannon

Why would they ask you what milk you wanted? When I go to Starbucks, they default unless you say otherwise. Person needs to take responsibility for their order.

CoconutXKitten

I ordered incorrectly and don’t understand why that’s my fault…

very_busy_newt

Would you like a side of entitlement, on the house?

PEneoark

Its like saying i have an allergy but im not gonna tell you so when you put something im allergic to in my drink/food, it is your fault.. what??

LittleKilljoy

“The food was good but I was pretty pissed that I forgot to say a milk alternative, and that no one responded to my mini-tantrum when I tried to make it seem like their fault so I could get another latte for free.”

Dandili0ness

The fact that this person calls it a “milk alternative” suggests that they know it’s not the default but they still failed to order it and are blaming the establishment.

okcaterpillar777

A Reddit user named u/GrannyBubbles had a tale from the coalface.

When I worked in a diner, I had a guy who ordered a tuna melt and was disgusted when I brought it to him because he had wanted a turkey melt. His friends even told him that he had ordered a tuna melt, but he insisted that he wasn’t paying for the sandwich he had ordered because “I don’t have a taste for tuna”. I replaced the sandwich as a courtesy, and charged him the price for the turkey melt ($1 more) and he had the balls to try to complain about the $1 “upcharge”!

Source r/ChoosingBeggars