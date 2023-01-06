Our Entitled Customer of the Day was crying over default milk
This little snapshot of entitlement shared by u/FavoriteScreamer on r/ChoosingBeggars has got people shaking their heads – presumably. We don’t have surveillance cameras on them or anything.
Redditors had some pretty strong opinions on the matter – and the customer didn’t come off well.
“Be very careful when placing your order. If you want filet mignon and you say chicken nuggets, you’re going to have a bad time.”
silentmaster
Imagine that. Telling an establishment exactly what you want instead of having them try to guess what you want.
JohnnySkidmarx
What a moron. Also people pay $6.75 for 1 cup of coffee?
PanthersChamps
There’s literally a phrase used for these exact moments: Caveat Emptor which means Buyer Beware.
OnlyKilgannon
Why would they ask you what milk you wanted? When I go to Starbucks, they default unless you say otherwise. Person needs to take responsibility for their order.
CoconutXKitten
I ordered incorrectly and don’t understand why that’s my fault…
very_busy_newt
Would you like a side of entitlement, on the house?
PEneoark
Its like saying i have an allergy but im not gonna tell you so when you put something im allergic to in my drink/food, it is your fault.. what??
LittleKilljoy
“The food was good but I was pretty pissed that I forgot to say a milk alternative, and that no one responded to my mini-tantrum when I tried to make it seem like their fault so I could get another latte for free.”
Dandili0ness
The fact that this person calls it a “milk alternative” suggests that they know it’s not the default but they still failed to order it and are blaming the establishment.
okcaterpillar777
A Reddit user named u/GrannyBubbles had a tale from the coalface.
When I worked in a diner, I had a guy who ordered a tuna melt and was disgusted when I brought it to him because he had wanted a turkey melt. His friends even told him that he had ordered a tuna melt, but he insisted that he wasn’t paying for the sandwich he had ordered because “I don’t have a taste for tuna”.
I replaced the sandwich as a courtesy, and charged him the price for the turkey melt ($1 more) and he had the balls to try to complain about the $1 “upcharge”!
Source r/ChoosingBeggars Image Pexels on Pixabay, r/ChoosingBeggars