25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Welcome to the first Tweets of the Week, 2023. Please take your free leftover Christmas chocolate from the box on the left.

Have a break from doing 100 sit-ups or cleaning out the junk drawer – or whatever New Year promise you’re sick of already, and try to find a new funny person to follow.

This time Henson’s gone too far pic.twitter.com/xvaFkFE5YT — Willard Foxton Todd (@WillardFoxton) December 31, 2022

pov: you are about to ask the flight attendant what is the hottest liquid they serve pic.twitter.com/4DAIU9mg4K — kai™️ (@kaicomedy) January 3, 2023

You think Cinderella was bummed at midnight, what about those mice? They were HORSES for a few hours. — Jesse Case (@jessecase) January 5, 2023

Fondest memory of maths at school for me was, the first day back after Christmas when I'd got a new mobile phone, somebody called me and my ringtone was Man I Feel Like A Woman so I spent the next two years being called Shania Shane — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) January 4, 2023

A short story about decisions. pic.twitter.com/YpuVicH2vn — jim rose circus (@jimrosecircus1) January 3, 2023

"Hahaha. Yeah, I get that a lot. It's Alan, actually" pic.twitter.com/uOEUOpf8K2 — Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇦 (@craiguito) January 5, 2023

do time measurements exist in star wars? like does anyone ever say 'i haven't seen boba fett since last thursday' or 'i got vader coming over for brunch at half-eleven' etc? — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) January 4, 2023

Someone should make a dating app where you rate memes instead of people and match with people who rated them the same — greg (@greg16676935420) January 4, 2023

Ok if I have this right the whole set of countries is the UK. The individual country is England. And the main island is Big Tesco? — ꪜ pat++ (@patsatweetin) January 5, 2023

