This exasperated job ad surely says more about the employer than the person they want to hire

This job ad spotted at a butcher’s shop has gone viral on Reddit for reasons which will become readily apparent.

It surely says more about whoever placed the ad than it does about the person they are looking to recruit. Well, maybe it does …

Just in case that’s tricky to read …

HIRING FULL TIME POSITION! Job consists of: Helping customers, use cash register, make sandwiches, help keep Deli case filled, help in back when needed, must be able to lift 40lbs. Must be able to follow instructions. Job doesn’t require a lot of common sense just be able to use what you have. PLEASE DO NOT APPLY IF YOU: Oversleep, have no alarm clock, have no car, have court often, have no baby sitter very day, have to give friends rides to work later than we start work, experience flat tires every week, have to hold on to cell phone all day, or become an expert at your job with no need to learn or take advice after the first day. Must be able to remember to come back to work after lunch. Should not expect to receive Purple Ribbons or Gold Stars for showing up to work on time. To be blunt we looking for a hard working and dependable person no laziness, drama or BS you don’t want to work don’t apply and waste our time. Applications are available, just ask.

We like how long they wait before suggesting they are going ‘to be blunt’ about it, as if they weren’t being just a little bit blunt before that.

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it on Reddit.

‘I can’t stop laughing at have court often.’

sonnycirico215 ‘I personally think job postings like this are geared toward a very niche market. ‘Fathers who are fed up with their teenage sons. ‘That is about the only person i can think of who would read this sign and say; i know who would be perfect for this position.’

DarthLysergis

4.7k ‘As a former employer, I feel him, but I would never post a sign about it.’

ahent ‘This is as bad as online dating profiles these days. Everyone lists all the things they don’t want because they’ve been burned before. ‘We all have, negativity is not going to attract people to you.’

bigandbeautiful ‘I’m curious how this person would feel if an applicant said: ‘I work a schedule set out a week in advance with no deviation from it. ‘If this is a full-time job, I will work 40 hours a week. I will work overtime if agreed on beforehand. ‘Do not expect me to work overtime just because someone else doesn’t show up. Do not text or call me on my days off, expecting a reply. ‘I understand that you are the boss, but I am not a child and do not expect to be treated like one.’

Henryiller ‘A respectable expectation. How’s the pay?’

Sawyermblack ‘M*********** you want a job or not?’

cuddle_enthusiast

Source Reddit u/CaptTripps86 Image Unsplash Kyle Mackie