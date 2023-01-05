Simon Pegg’s NSFW response to Rishi Sunak’s plan for extra Maths got the internet cheering

Politics



The internet has been pretty clear that it’s not too keen on Rishi Sunak forcing Maths lessons on all pupils up to the age of 18, with reactions like these being in the majority.

Sunak’s maths bullshit is another infuriating avoidance of talking about the NHS, which is broken because of his party and government. — Kath 🇺🇦💙🙀❄️🇪🇺✊🏾 (@KathyBurke) January 4, 2023

Rishi Sunak Imaginary Maths

Imagine if his wife paid back tax she dodged by opting for non dom status while he was Chancellor=£21m

Then 3,000 nurses now paying £7,000/yr in tax each =£21m could have that in their pay packet this year instead

IMAGINE THAT https://t.co/TIEiKAnaIs — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) January 4, 2023

As Rishi Sunak unveils plans to make maths compulsory until age 18, AQA unveils new A-level question: pic.twitter.com/1fWfgmjXcf — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) January 4, 2023

In my day we only studied maths until 16 and now he wants them to do 3 more years for no reason? https://t.co/GKSpOjD6lf — Rhys James (@rhysjamesy) January 4, 2023

The absolutely brilliant Simon Pegg shared his opinion via his Instagram story, and it’s a NSFW delight.

Although we can’t share the original for technical reasons, it soon turned up on Twitter, where almost everyone gave a metaphorical cheer.

Rishi Sunak wants a fucking drone army of data-entering robots.

Simon Pegg making it all add up! Yes @simonpegg ! pic.twitter.com/Ap9tvG7IsR — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) January 5, 2023

I'm with Simon Pegg. But then again, I've always been with Simon Pegg.

Just because Rishi Sunak has zero interest in creativity doesn't mean he should create a generation of number-crunching zombies.

Shaun of the Spread… sheet. pic.twitter.com/5xgxTtKXuO — The Sting (@TSting18) January 5, 2023

My adoration for Simon Pegg increases exponentially with this video. https://t.co/lqOyPvR40C — Kev (@Ice_V75) January 5, 2023

Hands up who had "compulsory post-16 maths" as the trigger for the revolution. https://t.co/ftgDp1dW3L — James A (@ExeterDormouse) January 5, 2023

How strange that Sunak is not choosing to force every child to study Literature or History until 18: imagine all those young minds learning to question everything they hear & read, to think about who is saying what and why, to be aware of unreliable narrators… https://t.co/d8pP5XcXc3 — Matt Gilbert (@RichlyEvocative) January 5, 2023

Simon Pegg on Rishi Sunak > "What a Prick" and on the Tories > "Fuck The Tories"… I like him. pic.twitter.com/eWJEbYgFig — Marie-Ann Detests Tories 🇺🇦 🇪🇺 🇬🇧 (@MarieAnnUK) January 5, 2023

To sum up …

Simon Pegg has won Twitter for today! Well said that man!!! 👏 🔥 #GettheToriesOut https://t.co/g7SaOPIRKa — Conrad Adams 🇬🇧🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@CRad_Adams) January 5, 2023

