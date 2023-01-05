Politics

Simon Pegg’s NSFW response to Rishi Sunak’s plan for extra Maths got the internet cheering

Oonagh Keating. Updated January 5th, 2023


The internet has been pretty clear that it’s not too keen on Rishi Sunak forcing Maths lessons on all pupils up to the age of 18, with reactions like these being in the majority.

The absolutely brilliant Simon Pegg shared his opinion via his Instagram story, and it’s a NSFW delight.

Although we can’t share the original for technical reasons, it soon turned up on Twitter, where almost everyone gave a metaphorical cheer.

Rishi Sunak wants a fucking drone army of data-entering robots.

To sum up …

