Miss Ukraine’s Miss Universe outfit went wildly viral for reasons which will be immediately apparent

Pretty sure this is the first time we’ve featured Miss Universe on these pages, but then none of the contestants have ever been in the mood – or the most awful of circumstances – to do this.

It’s Miss Ukraine whose costume at the annual contest went viral because, well, look. As messages go, it’s not exactly of the subliminal variety.

She is costumed as a ‘Sister of Battle’ and here is some incredible background, shared by Yves_and_Mallory over on Reddit.

‘The dress, designed by Lesia Patoka, is called ‘Warrior of Light’ and symbolizes Ukraine’s fight against the darkness. ‘Miss Ukraine is portraying a variation on the archangel Michael with a sword protecting Ukraine. ‘The costume was made in four months without electricity, and by candlelight. Her jumpsuit is meant to symbolise armour, and is covered by a modern vyshyvanka, a traditional Ukrainian garment. The wings are the colours of the Ukrainian flag.’

Here’s even more, courtesy of another Redditor, baddspellar.

‘Her name is Viktoria Apanasenko. ‘The “Warrior of Light” costume symbolizes her nation’s fight against the darkness, like an archangel Michael with a sword protecting Ukraine. “It is the personification of inner strength, courage, determination and will flowing in our veins. War cannot break our strength and will not discolor our hearts. Ukraine will bloom like a phoenix even in a fire. It shines with bright rays of kindness and faith,” Viktoria shared on social media. “We are all true warriors of light – unbreakable, made of steel, who will definitely defeat the darkness and evil that has come to our land,” she added. ‘There was no pageant in Ukraine this year, so they chose Ms Apanasenko, who was last year’s runner up.’

