King Charles praised the ‘tireless’ emergency services and this consultant’s response was A++

John Plunkett. Updated December 28th, 2022

In his first Christmas address to the nation, King Charles III praised the ‘tireless’ efforts of the emergency services.

Coming at a time when nurses have taken unprecedented industrial action over pay, his speech was seen as reflecting not entirely well on the government.

He talked about the ‘selfless dedication of our armed forces and emergency services who work tirelessly to keep us all safe’ and the ‘health and social care professionals … teachers and indeed all those working in public service, whose skill and commitment are at the heart of our communities’.

And it struck a chord with this particular consultant (and Army reservist) who was moved to respond in a letter to the Times and it went viral because, well, have a read for yourself.

It was written by Cath Livingstone and shared on Twitter by her cousin.

And here it is in full.

