King Charles praised the ‘tireless’ emergency services and this consultant’s response was A++

In his first Christmas address to the nation, King Charles III praised the ‘tireless’ efforts of the emergency services.

Coming at a time when nurses have taken unprecedented industrial action over pay, his speech was seen as reflecting not entirely well on the government.

He talked about the ‘selfless dedication of our armed forces and emergency services who work tirelessly to keep us all safe’ and the ‘health and social care professionals … teachers and indeed all those working in public service, whose skill and commitment are at the heart of our communities’.

And it struck a chord with this particular consultant (and Army reservist) who was moved to respond in a letter to the Times and it went viral because, well, have a read for yourself.

It was written by Cath Livingstone and shared on Twitter by her cousin.

My brilliant cousin @GalensGhost had a letter printed in The Times today. She did not pull any punches. 👏👏👏💪 pic.twitter.com/fiEFoiuNYh — Jonathan Harper (@jojoharper) December 27, 2022

Here’s what Cath said about it later …

I didn’t expect them to go and print it… https://t.co/oNeV4IPC28 — Cath Livingstone (@GalensGhost) December 27, 2022

And just a few of the many things people said about it in response.

100% agree👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 @GalensGhost Tired of going home having done what we could, but definitely not what we should. Tired of watching the enthusiasm slipping away from med students/jnr drs. Tired of knowing it’s going to get a whole lot worse before it gets better. So so tired! — Dr Ali G #IStandWithUkraine 🇺🇦🌻 #NHS💙 (@AlisonGeorge10) December 27, 2022

I, for one, am very glad you wrote it and they printed it. The idea that NHS put patients at risk is as obscene as the profits the mates of corrupt Tory MPs made providing unusable PPS. The Tory Party is bad for the health of every element of this country. — Nick O'Donnell (@gnickodonnell) December 27, 2022

Cath, I don’t know you but I am moved by this. This country has lost it’s bearing, it’s floundering. The one true valuable beacon is our NHS. If we don’t protect it, the poor are done for. And most of us — Don Searle (@don_searle) December 27, 2022

Wow ! Reflects how so many of us feel ! Thank you for articulating so beautifully — Sharon Gill (@sharon71gill) December 27, 2022

Absolutely. I dislike the word “tirelessly” as it’s used either to dismiss & diminish exploitation & utter exhaustion as it is with healthcare professionals or to dismiss an absence of care & real work as with the UK government in the evacuation of Afghanistan. It’s meaningless. — Joanna Elliott she/her (@JoannaMElliott) December 27, 2022

Said for many – Thanks is not enough — Steve Taylor (@DrSteveTaylor) December 27, 2022

Absolutely agree.

Folk were tired out 18 months ago.

Now off the scale.https://t.co/VEMI1ZA4x6 — Mag Worden (@mag_worden) December 27, 2022

