Tory MP 30p Lee Anderson said Les Dawson wouldn’t be on telly today and his biographer schooled him into next year

John Plunkett. Updated December 28th, 2022

We regret to inform you that Conservative MP Lee Anderson – you remember, the one nicknamed 30p Lee because he said that’s how much it cost to cook a proper meal from scratch – has been at it again.

This time the Nottinghamshire MP has been bemoaning the fact that you don’t see Les Dawson on the telly anymore.

Not only that, but Les wouldn’t even be allowed on the box these days, reckoned Anderson as he presumably tucked into his 30p Christmas dinner with all the trimmings.

And while no-one took up Anderson on his kind offer to accuse him of being stuck in the ’70s, they did accuse him of quite a lot of other things.

But surely no-one said it better than none other than Les Dawson’s biographer, Louis Barfe, author of The Trials and Triumphs of Les Dawson.

To conclude …

