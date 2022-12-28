Tory MP 30p Lee Anderson said Les Dawson wouldn’t be on telly today and his biographer schooled him into next year

Entertainment

We regret to inform you that Conservative MP Lee Anderson – you remember, the one nicknamed 30p Lee because he said that’s how much it cost to cook a proper meal from scratch – has been at it again.

This time the Nottinghamshire MP has been bemoaning the fact that you don’t see Les Dawson on the telly anymore.

Not only that, but Les wouldn’t even be allowed on the box these days, reckoned Anderson as he presumably tucked into his 30p Christmas dinner with all the trimmings.

Lovely Les. I see a tribute to Les is on the box tonight. Not sure he would be allowed on the TV nowadays. Fairly sure he would send the left into meltdown with his jokes. Me? Accuse me of being stuck in the 70s but I think he was hilarious. pic.twitter.com/Xww5h88RQF — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) December 26, 2022

And while no-one took up Anderson on his kind offer to accuse him of being stuck in the ’70s, they did accuse him of quite a lot of other things.

You’re watching him on the TV, 30p. What is your obsession with claiming stuff that doesn’t belong to you and telling everyone what you reckon “the left” would think? Just enjoy a bit of Christmas Telly and get some real bloody problems. — Ethan Lawrence (@EthanDLawrence) December 26, 2022

Er. I mean he’s literally going to be on the TV tonight. — Tom Coates (@tomcoates) December 27, 2022

Simultaneously seeing Les Dawson is on TV while thinking Les Dawson wouldn't be allowed on TV these days is quite a feat. https://t.co/l9dOVdk8gi — Roland Smith 🇺🇦 (@rolandmcs) December 27, 2022

I haven’t got enough crayons to explain this. — Drake Force (@MineCartMayhem) December 27, 2022

So you’re watching a documentary about him on TV, moaning that he wouldn’t be allowed on TV nowadays? — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) December 26, 2022

Not the sharpest tool in the box there hey Lee — Om Unit (@om_unit) December 27, 2022

Bloke says Les Dawson wouldn't be on TV in 2022 while watching a programme about Les Dawson on TV in 2022.

Incidentally, if Les was alive he'd still be huge on TV. Witty, subtle, self mocking, erudite – everything that 30p Lee isn't https://t.co/cO9lZSEDLk — Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) December 27, 2022

But surely no-one said it better than none other than Les Dawson’s biographer, Louis Barfe, author of The Trials and Triumphs of Les Dawson.

As the biographer of Les Dawson, I can state confidently that almost none of his material was racially dodgy, and he was always the butt of his own jokes, even the mother-in-law ones. He once turned up at the Comedy Store open mic and stormed it. He'd have been a star in any era. https://t.co/o1OcTPi3pj — Louis Barfe (@AlanKelloggs) December 27, 2022

That night at the Comedy Store, he just turned up and waited to be called. The alternatives were gathered, wondering what he was going to do. He tailored the act to the audience. Totally won. Jim Barclay, a comedian who was 'woke' decades before the term existed, was awestruck. — Louis Barfe (@AlanKelloggs) December 27, 2022

Lennie Bennett tried the same and died on his arse. Left the stage to boos, over which he shouted "I'm now going home, in my ROLLS-ROYCE". — Louis Barfe (@AlanKelloggs) December 27, 2022

To conclude …

Lee Anderson trying to appropriate the work of the late, legendary Les Dawson as part of his ‘war on woke’ and Les’ biographer coming on here to basically tell Lee to go fuck himself is why I love this place. — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) December 27, 2022

Source Twitter @AlanKelloggs