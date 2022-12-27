30 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit this year

Pics

It’s been another long year – of course it has! – but we’re not here to look at the rubbish things that happened in 2022.

Instead, indulge yourself in 30 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit over the last 12 months.

They should take the edge off for a moment or two at least …

1. ‘A tree fell on my fence. Making the best of it while I negotiate the repair’

(via)

2. ‘My best friends grandma made these before she passed away to give out at her funeral. What an icon’

(via)

3. ‘Sorry for the sad post’

(via)

4. ‘Everyone kept hitting their heads as they walked down my stairs, so I hung a sign as a warning’



(via)

5. ‘So Costco apparently doesn’t re-take membership card photos if you sneeze’

(via)

6. ‘This sign at my dog groomer’

(via)

7. ‘This is the picture Amazon sent my BIL to say the packages were “delivered to a family member directly”‘



(via)

8. ‘After years of saving I finally bought a house’

(via)

9. ‘My neighbor “allegedly” refused to pay the guy who cleared his back yard. He’ll be coming home to this gift left in his driveway’



(via)

10. ‘Barista asked if she could make me a “surprise coffee, free of charge” and comes back with this’

(via)

11. ‘Spotted at my local McDonald’s. I feel uhhhh… mocked’



(via)

12. ‘First prize winner at my local county fair. The sheer amount of adults this had to slip by blows my mind’

(via)

13. ‘My husband is in the process of redoing our lawn. He recently began killing off all our grass. I didn’t want our neighbors to think we were neglectful homeowners, so I made a sign’



(via)

14. ‘This is what my 2nd grader wrote about my dad for grandparents night and he was the only grandparent he did out of 4 of them.🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️’



(via)

15. ‘My wife just went back to work and thinks I’m an idiot’

(via)