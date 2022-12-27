23 of the year’s funniest snapshots of British life from ‘Casual UK’ on Reddit

Life

The corner of Reddit called ‘Casual UK’ collects particularly British moments that are invariably funny and always, well, very British.

Never one to let an opportunity for another end of year review pass us by, here are 23 of the best from – you’ll never guess – 2022.

1. ‘On a conference call…my 14yr old daughter presented me with this note to avoid disturbing me….’

2. ‘A true neighbourly British complaint’

3. ‘I went to view a house yesterday and found this QR Code on the back of a cupboard door. I got bloody Rick Rolled during a house viewing!’



4. ‘Council just left stacks of new bins for us to fight over and buggered off’



5. ‘Casual guard animal’

6. ‘Last night I ordered a kebab and they sent me ALL of their leftover chicken. Apparently I was their last customer’

7. ‘My entry for the UK’s dullest playground’



8. ‘Not much sympathy from the boss’

9. ‘Over a year ago I bought a kettle that had a short plug lead, today I found this…..’

10. ‘I have a sick dog so I ordered £70 worth of groceries from Morrisons via Deliveroo. Morrisons accepted the order but cancelled almost every item. I paid £5 delivery and £5 tip. And I got an onion. Deliveroo refused to cancel. Behold, the world’s most expensive onion’

11. ‘After 18 years of faithful service, this morning she spun her last spin. RIP 1994-2022’

12. ‘To determine the zone of location acceptability for our new house, I checked every single street on the edges to see if Five Guys and Wagamama delivered. If they did, I moved it one street further out to see if they still did. It took me a week’

