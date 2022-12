Life

If you like a good comeback then we’ve got nine of the best that went viral over the last seven days.

1. ‘Short and sweet’

(via)

2. ‘Those who want power …’

(via)

3. ‘Joy Lycett puts the Sun in the shade’

(via)

4. ‘Make social media great again’



(via)

5. ‘Yum!’

(via)

6. ‘Yeah Brother, you’ll have to look far and wide’

(via)

7. ‘What’s the point?’

(via)

8. ‘Slaughtered By Words is more appropriate’

9. ‘He could easily win’

(via)

Source Reddit r/MurderedByWords