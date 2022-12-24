Twitter

100 Funniest Tweets of 2022 (Part 1)

Poke Staff. Updated December 24th, 2022

And so this is Christmas – and what have you done? Well, we’ve looked through the funniest tweets from each week and narrowed it down to 100 favourites from the whole year.

It wasn’t easy, because the standard was so high, but we think it was worth it. We hope you think so too.

Part one – 1 to 50.

1.

2.

3.


Image
@SvnSxty

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.


Image, Image
@TheRealFlups

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

Article Pages: 1 2