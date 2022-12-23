This hilarious homemade Christmas card error is the year’s funniest festive greeting

Pics

No matter how many Christmas cards you got, you surely won’t have received a funnier one than this.

It’s a homemade Christmas card that didn’t go entirely to play after Dan White – @atdanwhite on Twitter – selected the wrong photo to put in the front.

And it went wildly viral because, well, look.

Tried to use the Shutterfly mobile app to design my Christmas cards. Selected the wrong photo from my camera roll so now I have 90 of these. pic.twitter.com/QrxUQUillP — Dan White (@atdanwhite) December 14, 2022

And just in case that’s tricky to see in all its glory …

And it went wildly viral, prompting no end of comments. Here are just a few …

This is amazing. — Definitely Danny (@SemperWry) December 14, 2022

Thats no accident. Thats a gift from the universe. Embrace it. — Ghostlore (@Ghostlore) December 14, 2022

send them out as a power move. the whites could just be a weird way to flex your nice teeth. — brewedjuice (@brewedjuice) December 14, 2022

Thanks but my teeth are terrible. These are my neighbor Mike’s. Everyone loves his smile. — Dan White (@atdanwhite) December 14, 2022

genuinely, this would make Christmas for me. — Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) December 15, 2022

Love the panoramic x-ray. Need to have an oral surgeon look at the wisdom teeth on the left side. Best wishes for the Holiday Season and be sure to brush and floss. You may also want to find ways to keep the gums around the wisdom teeth clean. — Dr. Stephen Abrams (@canarydentist) December 18, 2022

“Joy to the world… Enamuel…” — Andy Roberts (@scaryfish) December 15, 2022

And then it got even better when these people got in touch.

Hi Dan! Oh no! We're so sorry to hear about your cards! Let's see what we can do to help today! Please send us a DM with your order number, email address, and the same details here so we can help! We look forward to hearing from you! — Shutterfly (@Shutterfly) December 14, 2022

Thanks Shutterfly. Are you still able to help me if it’s my neighbor Mike’s mouth not mine? I can get his credit card number if need be. — Dan White (@atdanwhite) December 14, 2022

Hi Dan! Great question! If these are Mike's cards, have him message us via Twitter, Facebook, our 24/7 Chat, or call us at (877) 284-9610 so we can get this fixed! We look forward to helping! — Shutterfly (@Shutterfly) December 14, 2022