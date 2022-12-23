People have been debating (arguing) about a ‘proper’ Christmas Day breakfast and it ran and ran … and ran

Life

It all started when the great @Pandamoanimum shared her thoughts what to have for breakfast on Christmas Day.

Just seen a thread about what people have for breakfast on Christmas Day and am a bit perplexed. You’re going to have an enormous lunch so why the big fancy breakfast? For breakfast you just eat your Selection Box, some Quality Street and maybe a bit of Chocolate Orange. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) December 14, 2022

And to say it prompted quite the debate doesn’t quite do it justice, prompting no end of replies and – this being Twitter – no shortage of outrage.

And as a snapshot how how we celebrate Christmas now – well, strictly speaking, what we eat for breakfast – it might never be bettered.

Here are our favourite things people said about it (and the occasional @pandamoanimum response!)

Because having the massive meal for lunch is a mistake; it’s stressful getting it ready in time and then you’re sleepy by the evening. Better to have breakfast of smoked salmon and scrambled eggs, a light lunch of Brussel sprout and bacon soup, and then stuff your face at dinner. — Ben Curthoys (@bencurthoys) December 14, 2022

As the person who cooks it, I want it done and out the way at lunchtime so I can just relax after lunch rather than having to ‘worry’ about it all day. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) December 14, 2022

I don’t get starters either. Just enormous lunch and 3 puddings surely? — Rachel H (@havantgirl) December 14, 2022

I always go for the classics https://t.co/EUTi7DVzVh — Jeffw (@Jeffwni) December 14, 2022

Does anyone actually have Christmas dinner at lunchtime though?? I’ve always had it at tea time/evening meal. So you have a big breakfast. Skip lunch and then big Christmas dinner 🤷‍♀️ — Cracked Pot (@CrackedPot7) December 14, 2022

Yes. We do. As I cook it and want it to be done and cleared up so I can then relax after 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) December 14, 2022

We always eat around 3 for the queens speech so you need a bacon or chipolata butty in the morning to see ya through til then 😋 — Craigc74 (@craigc74) December 14, 2022

Well you won’t be doing that this year then. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) December 14, 2022

You shake the presents and open the ones that sound like chocolate or shortbread first, then eat them while you open the others.

I thought everybody knew this 🤔 — L R aHay in a Manger 💙 (@Jairus_Girl) December 14, 2022

Pannatone — Anthony Ward (@shnozzmoana) December 14, 2022

I know I’ll probably get a lot of hate for this, but I don’t really like Panettone. It’s just like really rubbish cake. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) December 14, 2022

The first Christmas morning spent with ny current partner caused much confusion with him when he asked what I wanted for breakfast. ‘That’s what the chocolate is for, isn’t it?’. He thought I was weird, so I’ll be showing this to him! — The revival (@UE2therevival) December 14, 2022

100% – I’ve never eaten a proper breakfast on Christmas Day. You open the tub of Twiglets and sample those. You open the tub of Cheddars and sample those. You put the sweets out and test those. That’s Christmas breakfast. — Emma M. (@EMewe) December 14, 2022

We have a bacon / sausage sandwich about 10am and then Christmas Dinner (not enormous, just normal Sunday lunch style, at about 4pm.. We have pudding about 6pm and then crackers and cheese go out about 8pm for nibbles if peckish!! — CeeCee (@CeeCee1973) December 14, 2022

And wash it down with Baileys — Lady Stevie Cureton (@steve_cureton) December 14, 2022

I have a ‘supersonic’. A supersonic is a chilled tall pint glass with an extremely generous helping of gin, some herbs, sliced oranges,lemons and limes, crushed ice and some tonic. It starts the day with a bang and leaves plenty of room for the nosebag that is lunch. — JayJay (@absurdandamused) December 14, 2022

The best thing to do is eat Christmas dinner at dinner time. Say 6 pm. You can then have breakfast – smoked salmon and eggs with Buck’s Fizz or champagne. Then a leisurely cook up. Makes the day last longer — Laura G (@LauraGatehouse) December 14, 2022

It’s not traditional per se … but has become so for us – breakfast on Christmas day is pancakes and bacon with maple syrup. It’s usually about 10-ish as the main Christmas meal is rarely before mid-afternoon pic.twitter.com/dnmaoPTC2j — Richard Thresh (@RichardThresh) December 14, 2022

I go to my niece for breakfast and have salmon and scrambled eggs, sourdough toast and champagne and orange juice and coffee at 10.30am. I’m usually on my own the rest of the day but cook roast chicken for 7pm — Jane Cook (@jmwatkinscook) December 14, 2022

Is Baileys on cornflakes a big breakfast then ? pic.twitter.com/IVP2KrYkrb — Mick Coffey (@MickCoffey2) December 15, 2022

That’ll have to do for now. For some reason we have become inordinately hungry.

Last words to @pandamoanimum (and follow her on Twitter here).

Me: Just going to do a tongue in cheek tweet about what people have for breakfast on Christmas morning. No harm in that! OH MY GOD! WHAT IS THIS CAN I’VE OPENED?! WORMS! WORMS EVERYWHERE! WHAT HAVE I DONE?! — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) December 14, 2022

You’ve got to love Twitter. You make a jokey tweet about Christmas Day breakfast and people near enough want to fight you over it. My favourite replies are the “We eat an onion dipped in cream at 5am and then nothing until 17 courses at 9pm. We hate it but it’s tradition.” ones. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) December 15, 2022

Source Twitter @pandamoanimum