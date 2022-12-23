Watch this NBA reporter have a funny close encounter with a hairy scary mascot
Brooke Olzendam had a relatable reaction when Rumble the Bison went full ninja and crept up on her.
Watch what happened.
@espn 🤣🤣🤣 (via @Trail Blazers) #nba #basketball ♬ original sound – ESPN
Her encounter with the Oklahoma City Thunder NBA team mascot went viral – with people posting reactions like these –
She lowkey swung on him though 😂
James
Her nightmare came to life…. the sprint. lol.
TraceyKiss
Rumble is literally the best! 🥰🥰 🦬 💙💛
kmwthay
That was a look of pure fear for a second.
ImTotallyAHumanEntity
Fight or flight….. FLIGHT!!!😂😂
DwayneJBallard
Brooke had actually had a heads up from Rumble.
Ran into my nemesis, tonight. He told me I should be scared tomorrow night…
Well, his eyes did. pic.twitter.com/jwfaCCX08c
— Brooke Olzendam (@brookeolzendam) December 19, 2022
ESPN journalist Malika Andrews got a slight taste of the same medicine during her reaction piece.
@espn 🤣🤣 @Malika Andrews #nba #basketball #blazers ♬ original sound – ESPN
We have a feeling this isn’t over.
READ MORE
These old ad outtakes have gone viral again because of the bear mascot’s lack of chill
Source espn Image Screengrab