Watch this NBA reporter have a funny close encounter with a hairy scary mascot

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 23rd, 2022

Brooke Olzendam had a relatable reaction when Rumble the Bison went full ninja and crept up on her.

@espn 🤣🤣🤣 (via @Trail Blazers) #nba #basketball ♬ original sound – ESPN

Her encounter with the Oklahoma City Thunder NBA team mascot went viral – with people posting reactions like these –

She lowkey swung on him though 😂
James

Her nightmare came to life…. the sprint. lol.
TraceyKiss

Rumble is literally the best! 🥰🥰 🦬 💙💛
kmwthay

That was a look of pure fear for a second.
ImTotallyAHumanEntity

Fight or flight….. FLIGHT!!!😂😂
DwayneJBallard

Brooke had actually had a heads up from Rumble.

ESPN journalist Malika Andrews got a slight taste of the same medicine during her reaction piece.

@espn 🤣🤣 @Malika Andrews #nba #basketball #blazers ♬ original sound – ESPN

We have a feeling this isn’t over.

