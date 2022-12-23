Watch this NBA reporter have a funny close encounter with a hairy scary mascot

Entertainment

Brooke Olzendam had a relatable reaction when Rumble the Bison went full ninja and crept up on her.

Watch what happened.

Her encounter with the Oklahoma City Thunder NBA team mascot went viral – with people posting reactions like these –

She lowkey swung on him though 😂

James

Her nightmare came to life…. the sprint. lol.

TraceyKiss

Rumble is literally the best! 🥰🥰 🦬 💙💛

kmwthay

That was a look of pure fear for a second.

ImTotallyAHumanEntity

Fight or flight….. FLIGHT!!!😂😂

DwayneJBallard

Brooke had actually had a heads up from Rumble.

Ran into my nemesis, tonight. He told me I should be scared tomorrow night… Well, his eyes did. pic.twitter.com/jwfaCCX08c — Brooke Olzendam (@brookeolzendam) December 19, 2022

ESPN journalist Malika Andrews got a slight taste of the same medicine during her reaction piece.

We have a feeling this isn’t over.

READ MORE

These old ad outtakes have gone viral again because of the bear mascot’s lack of chill

Source espn Image Screengrab