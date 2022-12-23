Entertainment

Mr Blobby added into Jamiroquai’s Virtual Insanity video is the best thing Jay Kay has ever been in

John Plunkett. Updated December 23rd, 2022

If you don’t follow the great Matthew Highton – @MattHighton on Twitter – then here’s just one more reason why you need to put that right immediately.

The comedian, film maker and weirdo – not us, his Twitter biog – has just gone and done this and it’s like finding an extra Christmas treat under the tree.

Best thing Jay Kay’s ever been in?

And it’s not the first time Matt has put Mr Blobby where he doesn’t belong, including this!

