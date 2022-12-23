Mr Blobby added into Jamiroquai’s Virtual Insanity video is the best thing Jay Kay has ever been in

Entertainment

If you don’t follow the great Matthew Highton – @MattHighton on Twitter – then here’s just one more reason why you need to put that right immediately.

The comedian, film maker and weirdo – not us, his Twitter biog – has just gone and done this and it’s like finding an extra Christmas treat under the tree.

I put Mr Blobby into Jamiroquai’s Virtual Insanity video. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/sG54l2B4o0 — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) December 20, 2022

Best thing Jay Kay’s ever been in?

When he glides past at the half minute mark 👏🏻 — Sarah M (@SJPufnstuf) December 20, 2022

How will we explain Mr Blobby to future generations? https://t.co/KrKbiTdvDD — Dor 🏳️‍🌈 (@spawnofthediva_) December 20, 2022

I never appreciated Mr Blobby as a child but now I see that he's up there with Andy Kaufman as a subversive performance artist. https://t.co/r23TNrIn7w — Catscabs (@G3tCra2y) December 20, 2022

And it’s not the first time Matt has put Mr Blobby where he doesn’t belong, including this!

I put Mr Blobby in the end of Rogue One instead of Darth Vader. I think this might be my masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/w8PymayDKT — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) November 21, 2022

