Probably the best (NSFW) comeback to anyone using the Bible to justify racism

Someone named u/TrueExaggeration spotted a biblical takedown and shared it on r/insanepeoplefacebook.

They described it as –

Picking and choosing which parts of the Bible to follow.

It’s NSFW but it gets the point across perfectly.

Consider it to be episode 5,238 of ‘Try Reading the Bible Before Using It to Justify Bigotry’. Not a catchy title, but it says what needs to be said – as did Redditors.

Awesome reply… gonna have to remember that.

BruisedDeafAndSore

Ah! The ol’ “I’m not racist but…” I hear this shit too much being in a W/B marriage in Kentucky.

SinisterKid0304

If the Bible really says that, it doesn’t mean you’re not racist, it means the Bible is too.

ThisNameIsFree

It’s only actually about mixing linen and wool, but it’s still dumb.

Old_Man_Henderson

They have a point, you should deffo not marry outside of the human race.

EssBen

The Bible also really emphasizes NOT to have sex with dead bodies. Those people back then were into some weird shit.

Rosebunse

Reading the Bible is not “research” ffs why do we have to say this?

Theopholus

D3f4lt_player was concerned about the mixed fibre issue.

God knew jeans would be invented at some point. What kind of monster hates jeans?

But u/SatanMat2 was inspired by it.

I’m starting a ministry— we’re going to shame people wearing poly-cotton Ts. We’re going to go to the reddest Walmarts and are going to shame people for their dual cloth perversity!!

Where can we sign up?

Source r/InsanePeopleFacebook Image r/InsanePeopleFacebook, reenablack on Pixabay