27 of the funniest and most jaw-dropping moments from Tinder that went viral this year

As we might have mentioned before, we’ve never been on Tinder and it’s probably for the best, because we’re pretty sure we wouldn’t last five minutes in that place.

And if you want to know why we think that, look no further than this collection of the funniest and most jaw-dropping Tinder moments from the last 12 months.

1. ‘Thanks for clearing that up’

2. ‘Guess I’m a murderer, calling the police now’

3. ‘Where do I sign up’

4. ‘First Date Thought I was a Catfish 😂’

5. ‘Ironic’

6. ‘I’m deleting this app’

7. ‘Smooth’



8. ‘What has my life come to …’

9. ‘Pretty much how most tinder convos go now anyone under 25 for me. Wanted a sugar daddy’



10. ‘Best conversation I’ve had yet’



11. ‘Alright boys, what do I do here? 🤔’

12. ‘She actually blocked/unmatched’



13. ‘TIL I have a fake job’

