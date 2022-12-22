Twitter readers added ‘context’ to this conservative’s Zelensky hot take and it was politely brutal

News

As we’ve written about elsewhere today, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has made his first known foreign trip since Russia’s invasion to meet with President Joe Biden in Washington.

It was a historic moment in these extraordinary times, but not everyone was happy about it. Specifically, conservative American political columnist and Turning Point USA type Benny Johnson, who said this.

And we mention it not because of what he had to say, but because of the Twitter readers’ context that follow it, and says it all.

This ungrateful piece of sh*t does not have the decency to wear a suit to the White House — no respect the country that is funding his survival. Track suit wearing eastern european con-man mafia. Our leaders fell for it. They have disgraced us all. What an incredible insult. pic.twitter.com/7WdLnqfYur — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 21, 2022

Do we rate that as helpful, asked Twitter. Yes, yes we do.

Other people were a bit less polite about it, but no less effective for it.

Look at this hot take from some twat called Benny https://t.co/gu6fKPykpE — Dom Joly (@domjoly) December 22, 2022

Tell me, Benny, would you have preferred Zelenskyy to show up in a Brioni suit? Because something tell me that you’d be screeching about how “Eastern European con man” Zelenskyy is using “‘Murican tax payers’ money” to buy expensive clothes. Also, that’s… not a track suit. https://t.co/mALlt2H8Ds — Oleksandra Povoroznyk 🇺🇦 (@rynkrynk) December 21, 2022

Ignorant, cruel Trumpism, in a nutshell, right here.👇 https://t.co/KJeRFyjyQm — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) December 21, 2022

just thinking about the time George W. Bush wore a flight suit on an aircraft carrier and how every conservative in my corner of the world lost their minds with fawning admiration https://t.co/O3fsUUjG3q — Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) December 22, 2022

Let us all observe a moment of silence for all of the brains that have been absolutely ravaged by the culture war https://t.co/oh93j3Rv1u — Billy Binion (@billybinion) December 21, 2022

Zelensky promised to wear fatigues until peace was declared. But could this fuckwit bother to find that out first? Nah, just a little man looking for a grievance. https://t.co/1xifWO1jQ1 — Walter J. Black (@captain_stavros) December 22, 2022

Source Twitter @bennyjohnson