Ever wondered how Kate Bush would sing Away in a Manger? Probably like this

At this time of year, there are so many singers competing for our Christmas Spotify lists (other streaming services are available) that only the exceptional can make their mark.

Although Kate Bush hasn’t turned her unique talent to a Christmas release, we can’t stop listening to an uncanny impersonation of the iconic singer performing Away in a Manger, courtesy of singer, comedian and actor Sooz Kempner.

We think you’ll get a real kick out of it.

We can’t find fault with this YouTube comment.

I haven’t seen such a top quality impersonation for years. So many things spot on in only a few seconds. Bordering on genius.

Mark Croxteth

Sooz shared the impressive performance on Twitter.

Kate Bush sings Away in a Manger (it’s me) pic.twitter.com/YnHU5gEAcB — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) December 1, 2022

Tweeters were as blown away as YouTube users had been.

When you know the joke but it surpasses every expectation. 10/10 no notes. https://t.co/keClwkjjPa — Nick Rayney (@hair_rayney) December 1, 2022

Fantastic! I bet she'd love this 😂 — Brian Warren ☃️🎄❄️ (@brightonwarren) December 1, 2022

This is superb, I lost it at the kick. — Deck the Halls with Bolt451 🐀 (@Bolt_451) December 1, 2022

Oh my stars, that’s brilliant to the point that I full on LOLed at the high note towards the end, did not see it coming — Ronnie Gill (@RonnieGill86) December 1, 2022

I fully believed this to be actual Kate Bush for at least 6 seconds, even though you clearly said 'it's me.' 😂 — Henrietta Louisa (@HettyLee6) December 2, 2022

As a Christmas bonus, here’s ‘Christina Aguilera’ singing Silent Night.

Raise your hand if you’d love to see a full set of this sort of thing. You can find details of upcoming gigs on her website.

Give her a follow on Twitter or Instagram and/or tip her on Ko-fi.

You can also join Sooz on Twitch for New Year’s Eve, where she will be taking requests for songs and having a laugh.

We are just fifteen days from the end of this bananas year and you can join me for NYE…on Twitch! Going out for New Year costs £££ and UGH all those people. I'll be singing your requests, yelling #facts and having a few drinks @ https://t.co/WJDkH3Ps2o. And for free!!! pic.twitter.com/mtQWxprmSr — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) December 16, 2022

