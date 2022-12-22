People have been comparing Trump to Biden’s welcome of President Zelensky and it’s a proper jaw-dropper

News

Extraordinary scenes in Washington where Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, made his first known trip overseas since Russia’s invasion to give a defiant address to a joint session of the US Congress.

Zelensky vowed his country would never abandon its resistance to Russian aggression and told American political leaders that their continued support was vital to victory.

Here’s how the Ukrainian president was received on Wednesday.

And this is what President Joe Biden told him earlier.

‘You will never stand alone. Because we understand in our bones that Ukraine’s fight is part of something much bigger. ‘The American people know that if we stand by in the face of such blatant attacks on liberty and democracy, and the core principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, the world would surely face worse consequences.’

And it prompted people to compare Zelensky’s welcome with how he was received by Donald Trump when he was still in the White House.

While circumstances have obviously changed beyond all recognition, it is still an absolute jaw-dropper, even more so given everything that’s happened since.

Just incredible. And these responses surely say it all.

‘The look on his face! 👀🙄.’

Do_ho ‘Well, this aged well.’

SlenDman402 ‘His face is like, “What the fuck is this orange turd saying!?”

lotusblossom60 ‘Good god can you believe the difference in Zelensky’s appearance from 3 years ago? War is hell.’

MistahJ17 ‘This might not seem like much of a big deal, but it’s really incredibly courageous (or at least very bold) of Zelensky to risk looking this nonplussed in front of the cameras. ‘He’s the new young president of a nation that has already been invaded by the great power to his east; he knows he is in the process of being extorted by the corrupt and mentally unstable leader of the world’s lone regional hegemon. ‘He was in a very tough spot before this latter development even got started. It is perhaps only at this very moment that he is realizing how truly fucked shit is. He has every reason to smile politely, let things slide, and then rush home to devise a plan. ‘But as we would discover a few years later: Zelensky is proud, headstrong, and nationalistic as hell. And though Ukraine, relative to Russia and the United States, is a geopolitical lightweight by comparison — both he and his fellow Ukrainians possess something that Putin, Trump, and evidently a great many Russians and Americans appear to lack: moral courage. ‘It is this last property that has made the difference in the war. In an era of quantitative thinking (more tanks, more weapons, more troops, higher GDP, blah blah blah), Ukraine shocked the world by excelling via a qualitative difference from its neighbors to the east.’

CarlPeligro

And if you prefer it in one picture (via @MeidasTouch on Twitter). Well, two strictly speaking …

